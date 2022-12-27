Las Vegas police say over 400K expected to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Sin City

Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip during a New Year's Eve celebration Sunday, Jan. 1,...
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip during a New Year's Eve celebration Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says hundreds of thousands of revelers will once again ring in the new year in Sin City.

During a news conference Tuesday, Las Vegas police Undersheriff Andrew Walsh says the department more than 400,000 people are expected to celebrate New Year’s Eve between downtown and on the Strip.

“I can assure you, we are doing everything we can to be prepared to keep this city safe during New Year’s Eve,” Walsh said.

According to LVMPD, with regard to road closures, the Interstate 15 off-ramps at Flamingo Road will be shut down in both directions beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Walsh said that road closures on the Las Vegas Strip will run from Spring Mountain to Tropicana beginning at 6:30 p.m.

By 8 p.m., according to LVMPD, Las Vegas Boulevard will be completely shut down for all vehicular traffic.

Both Spring Mountain and Tropicana will remain open to traffic in both directions, and the freeway off-ramps for these roads will remain unaffected, Walsh said.

Police advised that “real-time” information about road closures will be posted on LVMPD’s social media pages.

“As usual, we will have a very large law enforcement contingent that will be on Las Vegas Boulevard and in downtown Las Vegas,” Walsh said during the news conference.

