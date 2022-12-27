Las Vegas police investigate overnight homicide in south valley
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:16 AM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated an overnight homicide in the south valley.
According to police, the incident occurred at an apartment complex located in the 7500 block of block of Placid Street.
No additional information was immediately provided. Las Vegas police will provide an update at a later time.
