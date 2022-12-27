Las Vegas police ask for help after 2 suspects accused of battery, multiple robberies

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a robbery that occurred in early November.

Police say two suspects had been seen stealing items on multiple occasions from a business near the 3400 block of East Tropicana Road.

At about 10:17 a.m. on Nov. 8, when approached by an employee, police say the female suspect hit the worker in the face before both suspects fled the business with merchandise.

The first suspect is described as a Black female adult in her 30s, about 5′7 tall and weighing 120 pounds with a thin build and black hair.

The second suspect is described as a Black male adult in his 30s, about 5′11 tall, 135 pounds with black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LVMPD commercial robbery section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or go to the Crime Stoppers website.

