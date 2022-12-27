Forecast Outlook- 12/26/2022

Another day in the 60s for the Las Vegas Valley!

Overnight lows will drop into the 40s as we head into Tuesday morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday, but we remain mild with highs holding in the mid to upper 60s. The wind will be picking up during the afternoon and evening with gusts in the 25-35 mph range. Along with the wind, we’ll see increasing shower chances through the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday will be cooler with off-and-on showers in the forecast. The best chances for rain are expected during the morning with fewer showers in the afternoon. High temperatures fall back into the upper 50s with wind gusts holding in the 30 mph range.

The wind calms down Thursday and Friday with only a slight chance for a few showers. High temperatures fall back into the mid 50s.

Another storm is on the way for the weekend, bringing increasing rain and wind on Saturday for New Year’s Eve. At this point, there is a good chance of rain for all the festivities on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas. Temperatures will be in the low 50s as we usher in 2023 at midnight. Along with the rain, wind may also be an issue for the fireworks with gusts in the 30 mph possible. Showers remain in the forecast on New Year’s Day Sunday with high temperatures holding in the upper 50s.

