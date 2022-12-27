2 men, 1 juvenile arrested in Henderson catalytic converter thefts

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three suspects have been arrested and face charges related to several catalytic converter thefts, according to the Henderson Police Department on Tuesday.

On Monday, officers responded to the area of the 1000 block of West Galleria Drive in response to a report of a possible theft occurring in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, police said officers located the suspected vehicle connected to the incident and made contact with three subjects inside the vehicle, who were identified as William Castellanos, 20, Javier Torres-Ibarra, 21 and a 16-year-old male.

According to police, the preliminary investigation found that the suspects were removing catalytic converters from vehicles at the location.

Police say Castellanos and Torres-Ibarra are charged with conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, two counts of tampering with a vehicle, two counts of theft, possession of stolen property

The juvenile was charged with possession of stolen property and burglary tools.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.