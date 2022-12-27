2 jackpots totaling $503K hit at same Las Vegas Strip casino over holiday weekend
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:34 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two guests at the same Las Vegas Strip casino had a profitable holiday weekend after hitting large jackpots.
According to Caesars Palace, one guest hit a jackpot for $400,000 while another guest got lucky with a jackpot worth $103,125.
The two jackpots combined totaled $503,125.
No additional information was provided.
