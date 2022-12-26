Washoe County deputy hit by suspected drunk driver early Monday morning

Washoe County deputy hit by suspected drunk driver early Monday morning
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:59 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A deputy with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office was hit by a suspected drunk driver early Monday morning.

According to authorities, at approximately 12:50 a.m. Monday, the deputy was standing outside of their patrol vehicle with lights activated during a traffic stop when a suspected impaired driver struck the deputy and their vehicle.

Authorities say the deputy’s patrol vehicle was parked northbound on the shoulder of North Virginia Street, south of Talus Way, while assisting the Reno Police Department on a traffic stop.

A Reno Police Department vehicle was parked directly behind the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, according to WCSO.

A truck traveling northbound on North Virginia Street struck the driver’s front side of the Reno police vehicle, then continued forward, striking the WCSO deputy that was standing outside their patrol vehicle.

Authorities say the truck then continued driving away from the accident and a traffic stop was initiated.

An investigation by Nevada State Police determined that the driver of the truck was under the influence and was arrested and booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility on charges of DUI above the legal limit, resulting in substantial bodily harm and duties of a driver approaching a traffic incident.

Authorities said the WCSO deputy was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries and will remain under observation for 24 hours.

No further information was provided.

