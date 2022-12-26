RTC: Roads to Mt. Charleston closed Monday due to over crowding, no parking

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) advised of road closures Monday morning to Mt. Charleston.

According to RTC, as of 11:22 a.m. Monday, the agency said both SR157 and SR156 to Mt. Charleston were closed due to over crowding and no parking.

#FASTALERT 11:22 AM, Dec 26 2022

Travel Alert:

SR157 and SR156 to Mt. Charleston Closed due to Over Crowding,

No Parking.

Avoid Area. — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) December 26, 2022

Mt. Charleston warned last week that during winter break, parking often reaches capacity before midday.

According to a post from Mt. Charleston on Twitter on Dec. 19, when roads and parking reach capacity, only vehicles with reservations for Lee Canyon will be allowed through.

