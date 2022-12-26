RTC: Roads to Mt. Charleston closed Monday due to over crowding, no parking

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:37 AM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) advised of road closures Monday morning to Mt. Charleston.

According to RTC, as of 11:22 a.m. Monday, the agency said both SR157 and SR156 to Mt. Charleston were closed due to over crowding and no parking.

Mt. Charleston warned last week that during winter break, parking often reaches capacity before midday.

According to a post from Mt. Charleston on Twitter on Dec. 19, when roads and parking reach capacity, only vehicles with reservations for Lee Canyon will be allowed through.

