Iconic Peppermill celebrating 50th anniversary on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The iconic Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge on the Las Vegas Strip is celebrating a milestone birthday on Monday.

“You only turn 50 once!” the Peppermill send in a post on Facebook.

As part of the celebration, the Peppermill, which opened its doors in 1972, will celebrate the milestone anniversary Monday with cake, food and drink special, and some “special celebrity guests.”

50th Anniversary celebration for the iconic @PeppermillVegas — We’re live 7, 8 & 9 AM on @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/V1xo6z2NWC — Mike Davis (@MikeDavisTV) December 26, 2022

The Peppermill is located at 2985 South Las Vegas Boulevard. For more information, contact the Peppermill at 702-735-4177.

