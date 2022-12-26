Henderson police shoot, injure man suspected of breaking into vehicles on Christmas morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department shot and injured a man suspected of breaking into vehicles on Christmas morning.

According to Henderson police, at about 8:18 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call in the area of Tiger Lily Way and Viewmont Drive for a report of two suspects breaking into vehicles.

Officers found two males who matched the description reported to police.

When officers attempted to make contact, the suspects ran away, leading to a food pursuit, according to Sgt. Julio Delgado.

Police say one suspect pulled out a gun, leading to an officer discharging his firearm, hitting on of the suspects.

The man was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, while the second suspect was taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

No officers were injured, police said.

The incident marked the 4th officer-involved shooting for Henderson police in 2022.

