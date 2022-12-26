Henderson police shoot, injure man suspected of breaking into vehicles on Christmas morning

Henderson police shoot, injure man suspected of breaking into vehicles on Christmas morning
Dec. 26, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department shot and injured a man suspected of breaking into vehicles on Christmas morning.

According to Henderson police, at about 8:18 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call in the area of Tiger Lily Way and Viewmont Drive for a report of two suspects breaking into vehicles.

Officers found two males who matched the description reported to police.

When officers attempted to make contact, the suspects ran away, leading to a food pursuit, according to Sgt. Julio Delgado.

Police say one suspect pulled out a gun, leading to an officer discharging his firearm, hitting on of the suspects.

The man was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, while the second suspect was taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

No officers were injured, police said.

The incident marked the 4th officer-involved shooting for Henderson police in 2022.

