Forecast Outlook 12/26/22

We made it up to 67° for Christmas Day in Las Vegas. That is two degrees shy of the record at the Reid International at 69° back in 1942.

The 60s will return Monday and Tuesday for the Las Vegas Valley, but expected abundant cloud cover by the early evening Monday ahead of a weaker system Tuesday.

Several disturbances this week will tap into an atmospheric river which will provide abundant moisture and chances for showers each day starting Tuesday. Best chance for widespread rain and mountain snow will be New Year’s Eve.

