Catch the entire solar system together this week
The Moon does a lot of planet dancing this week as the entire solar system can also be seen at once up in the sky.
THE MOON AND SATURN
Monday evening, the Moon will shine close to Saturn in the southwestern sky. Saturn will be several finger-widths to the upper right of the Moon, meaning you can see Saturn and the Moon together up in the sky via binoculars. You’ll have to catch the duo early before the Moon and Saturn set just after 8 pm. If you look at the sky immediately after sunset, you can view Mercury and Venus to the lower right before they set.
THE ENTIRE SOLAR SYSTEM
On evenings surrounding Tuesday night, you will be able to view the entire solar system with the Moon! After the sun sets, Venus and Mercury will shine low in the southwestern sky. The Moon and all the other major planets will span across the southern sky. The line in order will be Saturn, the Moon, Jupiter, and Mars. To view all the planets, you’ll want to do so very shortly after sunset before Mercury and Venus set.
VENUS SWINGS BY MERCURY
Very early Wednesday evening, look to the southwest for Venus and Mercury. They will be very close to each other up in the sky. Venus will be a thumb’s width below Mercury. You’ll only be able to view them together for 30-45 minutes after sunset.
THE MOON AND JUPITER
Also on Wednesday evening in the southwestern sky, the Moon will be located very close to Jupiter. Jupiter will be located a palm’s width to the upper left of the Moon. This will be close enough to view both in binoculars together.
GAINING DAYLIGHT
This week, we will gain 5 minutes of daylight. By January 2nd, we will be up to 9 hours and 34 minutes of daylight and up to 14 hours and 26 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will continue to move later from 7:31 am to 7:32 am and sunsets will move from 5:00 pm to 5:06 pm.
Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:
|Date
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Daylight
|Dec 26
|7:31 am
|5:00 pm
|9 hrs, 29 mins
|Dec 27
|7:31 am
|5:01 pm
|9 hrs, 30 mins
|Dec 28
|7:31 am
|5:02 pm
|9 hrs, 31 mins
|Dec 29
|7:32 am
9 hrs, 33 mins
|9 hrs, 31 mins
|Dec 30
|7:32 am
|5:03 pm
|9 hrs, 31 mins
|Dec 31
|7:32 am
|5:04 pm
|9 hrs, 32 mins
|Jan 1
|7:32 am
|5:05 pm
|9 hrs, 33
ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)
|Date
|Visible
|Max Height
|Appears
|Disappears
|Sat Dec 31, 6:53 am
|5 min
|72°
|10° above NNW
|10° above NE
|Sun Jan 1, 6:07 am
|3 min
|15°
|13° above N
|10° above ENE
NEXT MOON PHASES
|Moon Phases
|Date and Time
|First Quarter Moon
|December 29th, 8:20 pm
|Full Moon
|January 6th, 6:07 pm
|Third Quarter Moon
|January 14th, 9:10 pm
|New Moon
|January 21st, 3:53 pm
CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES
Venus: In the southwestern sky at sunset, limited viewing, sets in the southwest before 6:30 pm
Mars: In the east-northeastern sky at sunset, visible most of the night, sets in the northwest around 5:30 am
Jupiter: In the southeastern sky at sunset, sets just after 11:30 pm in the western sky
Saturn: In the south-southwestern sky at sunset, limited viewing, sets in the western sky around 8:30 pm
