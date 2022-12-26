Buffalo Bill’s in Primm reopens to customers after closed since March 2020

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After being closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a resort in Primm has reopened its doors to customers.

Located in Primm near the California border, Buffalo Bill’s welcomed back customers on Friday, Dec. 23.

A representative for the property said the resort underwent extensive renovations prior to reopening, with upgrades being made to the restaurants as well as a giant video wall being added to its Star of the Desert Arena.

Gladys Knight is expected to be the first performer to kick of the resort’s 2023 lineup of shows.

For more information, visit https://www.primmvalleyresorts.com/hotel/buffalo-bills/.

