Boulder City police say driver accused of going 122 mph on Christmas night
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:11 AM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Boulder City Police Department says a driver was arrested after he was accused of driving 122 mph on Christmas night.

The unidentified driver, who told police he “didn’t know” that he was going 122 mph, also told officers that he was driving that fast because he was “just keeping pace with the traffic.”

“Lots of people think that making up a terrible excuse will somehow exonerate you from the dangers you pose to the public,” police said in a Facebook post.

No additional information was provided.

