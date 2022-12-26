Average gas price in Las Vegas Valley drops to $3.81 per gallon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley and beyond continue to decrease.

According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas in the Las Vegas Valley fell 11.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.81 per gallon as of Monday.

In order to determine the average price, Gas Buddy says it surveys 649 stations in Las Vegas.

The company says gas prices in Las Vegas are 79.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 2.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

On Sunday, Gas Buddy says the cheapest station in Las Vegas was priced at $3.34 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $5.19 per gallon, a difference of $1.85 per gallon.

Gas Buddy provided the below look at historical gasoline prices in Las Vegas and the national average going back ten years: December 26, 2021: $3.79/g (U.S. Average: $3.25/g)

December 26, 2020: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

December 26, 2019: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

December 26, 2018: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

December 26, 2017: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

December 26, 2016: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

December 26, 2015: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.00/g)

December 26, 2014: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

December 26, 2013: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

December 26, 2012: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.23/g)

