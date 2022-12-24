Las Vegas non-profit continues to help church after donating dozens of toys for kids

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One good deed has led to another and many more across the valley as the public swamped a local church with toy donations for families in need this week.

“God bless everyone who is getting toys today,” said Transition Services worker Paul Noles.

Transition Services provides work opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities. The group donated about 80 toys this week to Moments of Blessings House of Prayer. The church asked for last-minute toy donations after having only a handful of toys to give to kids for Christmas who otherwise might not have much under the tree this year. Workers purchased the toys using spare change they collected this year.

Transition Services says it wanted to pay it forward after it was part of a FOX5 Surprise Squad last year. Don Forman with United Nissan replaced catalytic converters on four Transition Services work vans when thieves hit the vans at the non-profit. Forman also rented vans so workers could continue their mission of cleaning up parts of town. He is also maintaining those work vans.

After Transition Services workers donated toys, the public flooded the church with even more toys. The church altar began to resemble a toy story with so many donated gifts.

As another way to pay it forward, Transition Services workers volunteered to clean up the church property Friday morning to make it look nice for the holiday gathering and toy giveaway Friday night.

“We’re so thankful for what they’re doing. They’ve been a blessing,” said Shirley Collier with Moments of Blessings House of Prayer.

Collier wants to thank everyone who donated toys and cash for the last-minute effort. She says her husband, the church Bishop, was in tears yesterday after seeing all the donated toys, saying it’s his passion to give back to the community.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.