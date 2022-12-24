Deadly crash in Jean impacts traffic heading to California

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Jean, Nevada Friday evening. That is roughly 13 miles from the Nevada-California state line.

Police say a single vehicle rolled over on the I-15 southbound around 8 p.m. The vehicle caught fire after it rolled over.

A passenger died, and the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials say all southbound lanes have been shut down.

#FASTALERT 8:30 PM, Dec 23 2022

Crash on SB I-15 After Jean

All lanes are blocked

Use Other Routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) December 24, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

