Deadly crash in Jean impacts traffic heading to California
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:53 PM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Jean, Nevada Friday evening. That is roughly 13 miles from the Nevada-California state line.
Police say a single vehicle rolled over on the I-15 southbound around 8 p.m. The vehicle caught fire after it rolled over.
A passenger died, and the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Officials say all southbound lanes have been shut down.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
