Superheroes visit hundreds of sick children across Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Superheroes from the DC and Marvel Universes have united for a special cause this holiday season to cheer on mighty kids battling illnesses in Las Vegas Valley hospitals.

Critical Care Comics is the work of caped crusaders who have a mission: to visit children fighting cancer and critical illnesses in the hospitals. This winter, amid a “tripledemic” of flu, COVID-19 and RSV, it’s been a mighty task for the team to make sure children have some good cheer from their hospital beds.

“We have visited over 300 kids in the past few weeks. That’s roughly 12 hospital visits. This holiday season we’ve seen a lot of kids sicker than usual thanks to a trifecta of illnesses. And it just reminds us on how difficult it is to be a kid in the hospital,” said Richard Tango, president of Critical Care Comics, himself a survivor of childhood cancer.

“We might be the ones with the capes, we might be the ones flying with the strength, but the kids are the real ones with the strength,” said Jaycie Weeks, otherwise known as Supergirl. She helps manage a scholarship program for Critical Care Comics, helping teenagers with cancer reach their dream of attending college.

Critical Care Comics is always in need of donations or volunteers. For more information, or if you know a child who needs a superhero visit, click here.

