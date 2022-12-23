Romanian fugitive, son of reputed crime boss removed from US after arrest in Las Vegas for domestic violence

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Romanian citizen in Las Vegas who was arrested in June for a domestic violence incident has been removed from the US by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, authorities announced.

Alexandru Claudiu Pascu, 24, was wanted by law enforcement in Romania after being convicted there for battery at a nightclub which left the victim hospitalized for 18 days.

Pascu, also known as Marco Kalu, is the son of reputed Romanian crime boss Marcel Kalu.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to an area not made publicly disclosed in the report for a reported domestic dispute on June 16 around 11 p.m.

Police found Pascu’s wife who told officers they had been arguing about Pascu going to someone else’s home and messages on his phone, and that Pascu was under the influce of narcotics or alcohol at the time.

The woman advised police that Pascu had choked her and slapped her numerous times. She had bruises on her face and neck with swelling above her right eye.

Police spoke with Pascu who said the argument was only verbal. Police learned from other witnesses Pascu had fired a shot at a guest bedroom door and threatened to kill himself.

Pascu was arrested that night.

“Foreign fugitives will not find safe haven within the U.S.,” said ERO Salt Lake City Field Office Director Michael Bernacke. “ICE will continue its essential function in providing public safety by ensuring that those who are wanted by foreign law enforcement authorities face justice.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.