Report: woman uses child as shield during carjackings

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a string of related carjackings involving an armed woman and a small child on Thursday.

According to the report from CPD, a 51-year-old woman was approached by an armed woman while pumping gas at the Minit Mart on Trenton Road around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday. The victim told officers the woman pointed a gun at her and stole her Nissan Juke.

Roughly 30 minutes later, CPD received a ‘shots fired’ call in the area of Warfield Blvd. and Ted Crozier Sr. Blvd. Police said the woman fired one shot at a man with a black Mercedes-Benz while holding her 5-year-old child and took off with the vehicle. The victim told officers that it appeared the woman was using her child as a shield. The previously-stolen Nissan Juke was found in the parking lot of the Jubilee House nearby.

Later, deputies with the Tennessee Highway Patrol reported the black Benz had been recovered and a white female, identified as 24-year-old Bethany Wilson of Goodlettsville, stole a Ford F-150 pickup, which was involved in a crash on I-24 near mile marker 16.

Wilson was tracked to a Days Inn off Highway 76 in Clarksville and taken into custody around 11 p.m. on Thursday. Her child was still with her and is reported safe.

Wilson was booked early Friday morning into Montgomery County Jail on multiple aggravated robbery charges. The investigation is ongoing.

