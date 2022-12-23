Proposal to break up CCSD won’t make 2024 ballot

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A proposal that would allow cities and municipalities to break off from large school districts failed to qualify for the 2024 ballot.

Community Schools Initiative said it failed to get the 140,777 signatures, divided equally among Nevada’s Congressional Districts, to become a ballot measure. The group said it submitted 220,000 signatures.

“Although we are disappointed this initiative did not qualify, we are not deterred. We have generated great momentum in the last several months. We have brought awareness to the need to create school districts that are more responsive to the communities they serve, while equitably bringing funding and decision making closer to our students and teachers,” said Dan Stewart, chairman of the Community Schools Initiative.

CIS was started to address problems within large school districts, with the group saying that the school districts can’t adequately serve the population. The group proposed allowing cities and municipalities to break off from large school districts to create a “community-based” school district while maintaining the same state funding.

Clark County School District was opposed to the initiative, saying it would increase taxpayer costs and expand government, further exacerbating issues within the district.

“With the initiative not achieving the valid number of signatures necessary to qualify, this distraction can be put to rest,” CCSD Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara said in a statement Friday. “CCSD will continue working with legislators and Governor-elect to ensure optimal education funding, and the policies necessary to improve student academic outcomes for all students no matter their zip code. We will continue to meet our students where they are, no matter where they come from, or how they show up.”

Steward said the group hopes to refile the initiative in 2024.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.