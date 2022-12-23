Murder charge dropped against Las Vegas mother arrested in baby’s death

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman who was arrested in 2019 for the death of her 2-month-old in 2018 has had her case dropped by prosecutors.

Kristina Kerlus, 29 at the time of her arrest, had been charged with murder as a result of blunt-force head and neck trauma the boy had, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was notified Oct. 5, 2018 that the child was unresponsive at Summerlin Hospital and in cardiac arrest.

The boy was diagnosed with a brain bleed and later died, his death ruled a homicide by the coroner’s office.

According to police, the father of the child noticed that the child was acting strangely; said the baby was unresponsive and lethargic. The father called Kerlus to tell her to come home; then called 911.

The father told police he didn’t have any reason for concern regarding the boy’s mother and added their older children would be spanked if they were misbehaving, but nothing more.

Kerlus told police she thought her son had rolled off the bed in the night; however, the boy was acting fine at the time.

The couple had originally agreed to a polygraph but later declined.

The arrest report mentions a daycare incident in which the boy had bruises to his ankle area, but the couple pulled the boy from the daycare and a report was filed. It is not clear what became of that report.

No reason was stated by the prosecution in court records as to why the charge was dismissed.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.