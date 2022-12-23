More than 80 flights cancelled at Harry Reid International Airport Thursday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The holiday rush and massive winter storms disrupted travel for thousands at Harry Reid International Airport, Thursday.

According to Flight Aware, nearly 90 flights in and out of the Las Vegas airport were canceled. There were nearly 500 delays reported too.

Many of the canceled departing flights were to areas hit hard by the winter storms, like Chicago.

However, even on the west coast, there were cancelations, like a flight Madelyn Sibbett was attempting to take to Eugene, Oregon.

“It’s been so stressful,” Sibbett said. “It’s hard to even compose yourself.”

Sibbett and her baby tried to figure out their next move at baggage claim. They were boarded and taking off from Missouri when they were notified their next flight from Vegas to Oregon was canceled.

“They rescheduled our flight for [December] 26. That’s after Christmas, and we’re trying to get to our family. So we were kind of trapped,” Sibbett said.

They are spending the night in Las Vegas and Friday will drive a rental car 20 hours to Oregon.

Layden and Joe Reamer also didn’t make it to Eugene on Thursday. They were another pair of travelers stuck from a canceled connecting flight.

“We can’t change the weather. We just got tickets tonight to head home to San Antonio,” Reamer said.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said you are owed a refund if you have a flight cancelation or major delay.

However, often airlines don’t provide hotel vouchers.

Amid the travel troubles, there were still plenty of flights that were right on time.

“It was smooth honestly,” one traveler from Texas said. “Almost too good to be true.”

Airport officials recommended parking at the Terminal 3 long-term garage to avoid wasting time by trying one of the more popular lots hoping that it won’t be full.

As of 10:30 p.m. Thursday, 77 flights at Harry Reid International Airport are canceled Friday.

