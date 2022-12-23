Mohave County Sheriff looking for missing 21-year-old man

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man last seen Friday morning.

MCSO said Jacob Allen Rohr, 21, was last seen on camera leaving a home in the 3100 block of Boundary Cone Road on foot at around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 23.

Police said Rohr is a high-functioning autistic and has the mental capacity of a 13-14 year-old. MCSO said he is considered endangered.

Rohr is describes as a white man, 5′9″, 120 lbs with brown hair, blue eyes and glasses. MCSO said he may be carrying a black duffel bag.

Anyone who may have seen Rohr or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact MCSO at 928-753-0753 or call the toll free number at 1-800-522-4312.

