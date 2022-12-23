Loved ones identify Washington State visitor killed in shark attack off Maui

Allen and her husband were snorkeling off Keawakapu Beach earlier this month when she was attacked by a tiger shark.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:46 AM PST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones have identified the missing woman killed in a shark attack off Maui.

The victim was 60-year-old Kristine Allen of Bellingham, Wash., according to several media reports.

Allen worked a massage therapist and life coach.

RELATED COVERAGE:

In her last Facebook post, Allen said she had wanted to learn to surf for years and was excited about her vacation.

Allen and her husband were snorkeling off Keawakapu Beach earlier this month when she was attacked by a tiger shark.

A multi-agency search was conducted and officials said a snorkel set and part of a bathing suit was found. But her body was never found.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Nevada State GOP Chairman Michael McDonald announces President Donald Trump before he...
Transcripts reveal link between Trump, Nevada fake electors
Las Vegas man accused of shooting, killing ex-girlfriend’s sister during fight
2 arrested on DUI charges after deadly crash in central Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas pastor accused of kidnapping, sexual assault of a minor
Fontainebleau March 2022 renderings (Courtesy Fontainebleau)
Fontainebleau gets $2.2B in financing to finish construction on Las Vegas Strip property