Las Vegas Valley responds with dozens of toys for children of needy families

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Moments of Blessings House of prayer near east Lake Mead and Nellis is thanking the community for answering its call of toys for kids who might not see anything under the Christmas tree this year.

“I’m not going to cry, but to see what Las Vegas has done and to know the joy that we’re going to bring some kid,” said Shirley Collier with Moments of Blessings House of Prayer.

Earlier this week the church said it had only a handful of toys to give out at a holiday event this Friday and asked the community for toy donations.

The first group to step up and donate about 80 toys was Transition Services, a non-profit which helps people with intellectual disabilities. Crews work to clean up parts of the valley. Thieves stole catalytic converters from four Transition Services work vans. The group estimated damages at $12,000. But the group was part of a FOX5 Surprise Squad. Don Forman with United Nissan replaced the converters on all the work vans for free. He rented vans for crews to go out while repairs were being made and said he would maintain those work vans in the future. Transition Services says it donated toys to Moments of Blessings House of Prayer because of the generous help it received from Don Forman.

By Thursday many people had donated dozens of toys, on top of what Transition Services gave. Gifts included dolls, bikes, a “Connect Four” game, Hot Wheels and many more toys.

“I’m so thankful for Las Vegas and the many names that we have that have stopped by and just donated. Many came, cried, prayed and talked and enjoyed just coming in. And I’m thankful. I’m so thankful,” said Collier.

Toys will be handed out to kids during a holiday event at the church on Friday night. It starts at seven o’clock. People may still donate toys, bikes or cash to buy toys and other items. The church asks donors to call ahead so someone can be at the church to receive donations.

The church says parents who are struggling to buy gifts for their kids may show up at the holiday event. The church is located at 5225 Meikle Lane, near east Lake Mead and Nellis.

The phone number for the church is 702-631-1195. Or people can call Shirley Collier at 702-716-3603.

