Las Vegas police searching for missing teen last seen Friday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Red Rock Search and Rescue says the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a missing teen who was last seen Friday morning.

According to a post shared by RRS&R, Kimi Osurman was last seen at about 5 a.m. Friday in the area of St. Louis and Eastern avenues.

Police said Osurman may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

RRS&R says she was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, a red t-shirt and brown sweatpants.

