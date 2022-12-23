Harkless scores 19, Rodriguez 18; UNLV beats Southern Miss

Basketball
Basketball(KAUZ/KAUZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:53 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elijah Harkless had 19 points in UNLV’s 74-63 victory against Southern Miss on Thursday.

Harkless had seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals for the Rebels (11-1). Luis Rodriguez added 18 points while going 6 of 12 (5 for 8 from distance), and he also had seven rebounds and four steals. Justin Webster recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.

DeAndre Pinckney led the way for the Golden Eagles (11-2) with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Southern Miss also got 18 points and three steals from Austin Crowley. In addition, Denijay Harris finished with six points.

Rodriguez scored 11 points in the first half and UNLV went into the break trailing 33-32. EJ Harkless’ 15-point second half helped UNLV finish off the 11-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

UNLV guard Keshon Gilbert (10) celebrates the team's win over Dayton in an NCAA college...
UNLV off to best start since ’90, beats WSU 74-70
Arkansas coach Barry Odom is seen before the start of an NCAA college football game between...
UNLV hires Barry Odom as new football coach
Texas A&M coach Joni Taylor applauds during the first half of the team's NCAA college...
3 women’s basketball teams withdraw from Las Vegas tournament
Florida State defensive end Derrick McLendon II (9) and defensive back Shyheim Brown (38) sack...
It’s SEC vs. Pac-12 with Beavers, Gators in Las Vegas Bowl