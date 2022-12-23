Forecast Outlook 12/23/22

Above average (56°) temperatures expected over the holiday weekend with the Las Vegas Valley in the low to mid 60s Saturday and Sunday.

A quiet and mild weekend before the forecast turns quite active. Clouds increase Monday ahead of shower chances on Tuesday. Multiple disturbances next week will tap into an atmospheric river, which will rain and snow chances for the Las Vegas Valley Tuesday/Wednesday and into next weekend.

Rain totals Tuesday could reach between .10-.20″ for the Las Vegas Valley. We are tracking rain and snow chances for next weekend, but being over a week out, confidence remains low on exact timing and totals at this time.

Have a safe and relaxing Christmas!

Happy Holidays!

