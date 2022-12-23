Fontainebleau gets $2.2B in financing to finish construction on Las Vegas Strip property

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Developers of the long-planned Fontainebleau on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip announced on Friday that they have received $2.2 billion in financing to help complete construction on the project.

According to a news release, the “highly-anticipated” Fontainebleau is described as a “67-story hotel, gaming, meeting, and entertainment destination.”

Developers say that securing the financing will keep “construction on schedule and paves the way for Fontainebleau Las Vegas to make its global debut in the fourth quarter of 2023.”

Upon completion, Fontainebleau is expected to span 25 acres and nine million square feet. Developers say the property will feature approximately 3,700 “luxury” hotel rooms, 550,000 square feet of convention and meeting space, and a “world-class” collection of gaming, dining, retail, lifestyle, and health and wellness experiences.

“This is a milestone for Fontainebleau Las Vegas and stands as a testament to the tremendous dedication of our team and our partners at Koch Real Estate Investments,” says Fontainebleau Development President Brett Mufson. “We are eager to bring our iconic Fontainebleau brand – timeless beauty, unparalleled service, and innovative design – to the Las Vegas Strip.”

Developers said previously that upon opening, Fontainebleau will feature a pillarless ballroom spanning more than 105,000 square feet, which they dub “one of the largest in Las Vegas.”

