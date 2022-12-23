First phase of new theme park in Wickenburg set to open next month

WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The first part of a new theme park in Wickenburg is scheduled to open in less than two weeks, and investors hope it’s just the beginning of their vast vision. It’s called World of Music, and the initial phase is the Gold Mine Experience. It’s already built and will feature tours of mines and historic buildings, gold panning, a hydroelectric power wheel and a general store. It’ll eventually have jeep rides and horseback riding and ATV rentals. This part of the theme park is set to open on Jan. 4. A camping area will open in February.

The second phase will be the rest of World Of Music, or WOM, and the construction is scheduled for the spring. Investors say the park will have a mix of music and modern technology. “The park will feature a variety of artificial intelligence, animatronics, virtual reality and robotics to create a real-world experience,” the park’s website said. The plan is to have 12 different themed areas, like a county music area, a blues area, a western town, a New York area and more. Developers have 187 acres to do this. They hope to have rides, water features, restaurants and concerts. A spokesman says it’ll take five years to complete.

World of Music, Inc. says the cost of all this will be $289 million, but an additional $195 million will be needed for hotels, restaurants, condo areas and more. Developers hope the first-year attendance will be about 40,000 and predict the park will have 1 million visitors every year after about five years. The first phase already has private investors. WOM has a crowd-funding campaign where people or companies can buy bricks with their names on them for $50. The bricks will be placed on sidewalks throughout the park. For more information, click/tap here.

