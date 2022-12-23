First Las Vegas Strip musical launched post-COVID will end its run in 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After a hopeful and passionate three-month run, the first musical launched on the Las Vegas Strip after COVID-19 shutdowns will end its rock-filled Meatloaf music extravaganza “Bat Out Of Hell” on January 1.

With some notable names from the Las Vegas entertainment scene from previous headlining productions, the cast was glad to finally relaunch a musical for the Entertainment Capital of the World.

“To be able to come back out of that period with something so strong, this makes it even more worthwhile,” said Travis Cloer, notably from the Las Vegas production of “Jersey Boys.”

The promotions team hopes that Las Vegas locals can view the show while it is still here, noting the post-COVID challenges for productions to reopen, launch and fill seats.

Information for tickets can be found here: Bat Out of Hell. The show is rated PG-13, and is appropriate for tweens and teens with the plot of a love story between a bad boy and a well-to-do teenager, and the challenge from adults to keep them apart.

