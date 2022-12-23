COVID-19, flu and RSV spreading rapidly in the Las Vegas Valley as holiday weekend approaches

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The holiday season is in full swing and millions are traveling in the midst of a viral storm. Doctors have warned about the “tripledemic” that is hitting hard in our area.

“I think what we are seeing in Clark County is similar to what we are seeing nationwide,” said communicable manager for SNHD Kimberly Franich.

Franich said one of the respiratory illnesses is more prominent.

“Particularly this flu season is far worse than we have seen in the last decade,” said Franich.

“There isn’t really the mitigation that we have had in place for the last two years to prevent COVID so I think that is playing in to the additional spread of RSV and influenza.”

The SNHD reported during the month of December last year, about 19 people were hospitalized with the flu and between December 4th up until the 10th of this year, over 260 people were hospitalized with the flu.

“The extreme increase we are seeing in influenza far earlier than we have seen before,” said Franich.

In November, the SNHD reported 1,800 cases of RSV which is a 200% increase from the same time last year, which was about 600 cases.

Right now, Clark County is at “medium” community level for COVID-19, which is based off of COVID hospital admissions and hospital beds occupied.

“We have all three of these respiratory illnesses circulating within the community and it can be a cause of concern particularly with those who have immune-compromised conditions or the elderly which is those over the age of 65,” said Franich.

The Health District said with those traveling and gathering for the holidays, your best bet is to get vaccinated for the flu or COVID if you haven’t already, take those basic precautions like washing your hands, throwing away tissues and covering your mouth when coughing.

“If you are taking care of someone with a compromised immune system, if you are a caretaker of an elderly person than we recommend considering wearing a mask while indoors with other people,” said Franich. “You don’t want to bring one of these three viruses back home and compromise that person.”

