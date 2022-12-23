Caesars announces $5M ‘Emperor Package’ during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After one Las Vegas Strip resort announced they would offer a $1 million F1 experience, the ante has been upped even more.

Caesars Entertainment announced on Friday that it will offer a $5 million “Emperor Package” as part of its experiences for next year’s Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“The extravagant package is a one-of-a-kind, $5 million VIP offering unlike anything else,” the company said in a release.

Those willing to shell out $5 million for the package will receive five nights in the Nobu Sky Villa at Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace, which the company says has “sweeping views of the racetrack” and sits “in the heart of the Grand Prix straight away.”

According to Caesars, the Nobu Sky Villa is a 10,300-square-foot, three-bedroom space that features a 4,700-square-foot terrace sitting atop the Nobu Hotel. Perched only 140 feet above the Strip, the company says the outdoor terrace can host up to 75 guests to watch the F1 race.

In addition to accommodations at the Nobu Sky Villa, Caesars says the “Emperor Package” includes the following:

12 tickets to the Paddock Club™

The Paddock Club™ is the premier hospitality product across the F1® calendar and includes an all-inclusive food and beverage package as well as access to the Pit Lane Walk and a private Caesars Entertainment space within the Paddock Club™ to enjoy the racing action with bespoke service and accommodations



A private dinner for 12 curated and hosted by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa in the Nobu Sky Villa

A personal driver and Rolls-Royce for the entirety of the stay

A choice of any spa service for six guests in the villa’s private treatment room by artisans from the award-winning Qua Baths & Spa

Spa services range from the luxurious Qua Signature 24-karat Gold Facial to the Qua Signature Mojave Rain treatment, which incorporates Native American healing traditions using sacred plants and oils

Personal VIP host to coordinate experiences at all Caesars Entertainment’s Las Vegas resorts, including food and beverage offerings across the city and OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace

Immediate Seven Star® Caesars Rewards® Tier Status

The “Emperor Package” holder and a guest will be invited to attend Adele’s sold-out “Weekends with Adele” residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

For more information on the package, visit: https://www.caesars.com/events/f1/nobu-emperor-package.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.