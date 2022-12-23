Benefit the Southern Nevada environment by recycling your Christmas tree

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - When Christmas is over, you may be considering what to do with your tree. That’s where the Southern Nevada Christmas Tree Committee comes in.

The committee is running its Christmas tree recycling program from Dec. 26 to Jan. 15. There will be more than 30 drop-off locations around Southern Nevada. The trees will be turned into mulch, which the committee says benefits the environment.

“Instead of shipping in mulch from other places, we can make it right here with something that would have ended up in the landfill,” says Tara Pike, UNLV Sustainability Coordinator and member of the Southern Nevada Christmas Tree Committee. Pike says the mulch also helps to conserve water.

The committee says that since the program begin in 2001, nearly 300,000 trees have been recycled. Click here to find a recycling location.

