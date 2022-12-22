Truck driver from Surprise killed in rollover crash near Las Vegas

1 dead after semi-truck rolls over on I-11 near Boulder City
1 dead after semi-truck rolls over on I-11 near Boulder City(Nevada State Police)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:06 AM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/FOX 5) A West Valley man was killed earlier this week in a rollover crash southeast of Nevada.

The crash happened Tuesday night on Interstate 11. In a social media post, state police said a tractor-trailer overturned on the Boulder City Parkway offramp of I-11. The driver was killed. He’s since been identified as Harry R. Sawyer, 55, from Surprise.

No one else was hurt in the crash and no other vehicles were involved.

A man from Surprise was killed earlier this week when the semi-truck he was driving rolled over...
A man from Surprise was killed earlier this week when the semi-truck he was driving rolled over on I-11 near Las Vegas.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crash near Sahara, McLeod on Dec. 21, 2022.
2 arrested on DUI charges after deadly crash near Sahara, McLeod
Caesars Palace exterior
2 guests each hit $100K jackpots at Las Vegas Strip casino
RTC to offer free bus rides in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve
RTC to offer free bus rides in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve
North Las Vegas police search for vehicle in deadly hit-and-run