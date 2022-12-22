Randy’s Donuts to open location on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Los Angeles favorite Randy’s Donuts is expanding to the Las Vegas Strip.

After opening its first store outside of California in Las Vegas earlier this year, the eatery has announced it will now open on Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to a news release, Randy’s Donuts will open an eatery at Resorts World.

The release says the Resorts World location will serve up donuts starting January 4 and will be available 24/7.

For more information, visit https://www.rwlasvegas.com/dining/randys-donuts/.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.