Randy’s Donuts to open location on Las Vegas Strip

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:39 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Los Angeles favorite Randy’s Donuts is expanding to the Las Vegas Strip.

After opening its first store outside of California in Las Vegas earlier this year, the eatery has announced it will now open on Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to a news release, Randy’s Donuts will open an eatery at Resorts World.

The release says the Resorts World location will serve up donuts starting January 4 and will be available 24/7.

For more information, visit https://www.rwlasvegas.com/dining/randys-donuts/.

