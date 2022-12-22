Public comment period for Lake Mead low water access plan extended

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The public comment period for the Lake Mead sustainable low water access plan has been extended through Jan. 22.

The Lake Mead National Recreation Area decided to extend the period, which began Nov. 14 and was set to end Dec. 23, because the public asked for more time.

“We’ve heard from the public that it would be beneficial to extend the public commenting period for this important plan so that is why we’re giving the community more time,” said Acting Superintendent Mike Gauthier. “While the National Park Service (NPS) is working to complete the planning effort in an accelerated timeframe, the extension beyond the holiday season supports our efforts to collect substantive and thoughtful feedback.”

The purpose of the plan is to create a strategy for the future of boat launching and commercial services at five access locations: Hemenway Harbor, Callville Bay Marina, Echo Bay, Temple Bar Marina, and South Cove.

Previous planning did not anticipate the “unprecedented rapid water level decline, and as such, a new plan is needed to continue providing safe and sustainable access to Lake Mead.”

For detailed information about the management alternatives being considered, you can read the project newsletter here.

Comments regarding the planning concepts should be made online on the park’s planning website.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.