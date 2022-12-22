Proposed legislation would place dental insurance on par with health insurance

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For many a trip to the dentist isn’t something to look forward to.

Even if there are no dental problems, dental insurance can be a great addition to general good health.

“When you think about dental care typically people go twice a year and it really is important to their overall health,” says Nevada Senator Heidi Seevers Gansert, minority leader of the Nevada State Senate.

Even though good dental hygiene can have a positive impact on the body, Senator Seevers Gansert says dental insurance in Nevada is not treated the same as health insurance.

Specifically in health insurance, 80% of the premium must go to patient care. Dental insurance however does not have to adhere to such mandates.

“So right now dental insurance carriers do not have to provide that information to the state,” says Senator Seevers Gansert. “And so just like medical, we are going to require that the information be provided to the state so we will know how much is being paid right now in premiums.”

This coming legislative session, Senator Seevers Gansert says she will introduce a bill requiring dental insurers to devote 80% of premiums to go to patient care.

If approved insurers would have to publicly post that information and refund money to the dental insurance purchaser if the 80% is not met. These are the same ground rules medical insurers must abide by in Nevada, and the senator sees no reason dental insurers can’t come under the same umbrella.

This issue is being examined by other states across the country. Last month Massachusetts voters approved a ballot measure calling for 82% of the dental premium dollar to go directly to patient care.

Nevada’s 82nd Legislature begins Feb. 6.

