Police ID employee, suspect killed in murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have released the names of a man and an employee killed in a murder-suicide at a central Phoenix gas station on Wednesday afternoon. The gas station employee has been identified as Shane Knoll, 30, and police say the shooter was Jaime Flores, 40.

Officers were called out around 4:40 p.m. to a Chevron at 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road and found Knoll dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds. Flores was also wounded and lying in the parking lot.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Kroll tried to get Flores to leave the gas station, and the two men eventually began fighting. Police say the employee pulled out a gun, but Flores was able to take it from him and shot Kroll several times. Police say Flores walked out of the store before officers arrived and shot himself in the parking lot. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Ramon Yslava works in the neighboring area and said he saw the alleged shooter turn the gun on himself. “He [suspect] got up, walked into the gas station, came out, literally grabbed his smokes, packed it twice, took one out and took two puffs. He walked where the body was at and pulled a gun out of his right pocket and boom. Shot himself,” said Yslava.

Shane Knoll, 30, was shot to death by another man at a Chevron gas station where he worked. (Photo courtesy of Knoll's family)

Knoll’s mother tells Arizona’s Family that Shane dealt with crime at that gas station almost daily, repeatedly calling police about cases of trespassing. She believes Shane was helping the community by calling police when he witnessed crime.

Chevron employee Shane Knoll was shot to death by a man who then turned the gun on himself. (Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.