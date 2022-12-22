North Las Vegas police search for vehicle in deadly hit and run near Losee, Craig

Police believe the suspect changed color of vehicle
North Las Vegas police search for vehicle in deadly hit and run near Losee, Craig
North Las Vegas police search for vehicle in deadly hit and run near Losee, Craig(NLVPD)
By Cody Lee
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:22 PM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police need the community’s help finding a truck they believe is involved in a deadly hit and run.

Police tell FOX5 a person was found with blunt force injuries in the 2700 block of East Craig Road on Wednesday, December 7.

As police further investigated they revealed the blunt force trauma to the victim was a result of the person being struck by a vehicle.

Surveillance captured a silver or gray Chevrolet four-door truck with a white front end.

Police also provided photos of the alleged vehicle seen two days later after the suspected hit and run.

North Las Vegas investigators believe the same suspect vehicle returned but now with a full white paint job.

Anyone who recognizes this vehicle or has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555, or on the web.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Have you seen this man?
Las Vegas police looking for alleged copper wire thief
DETR director Elisa Cafferata
Nevada DETR director resigns
Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas man faces murder charge in stabbing death of boyfriend, records show
Christmas tree lot generic
Moon Valley Nurseries offering free Christmas trees Thursday in Las Vegas Valley