Nevada Department of Transportation director announces resignation
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:43 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Kristina Swallow announced her resignation after 4 years as director of the Nevada Department of Transportation Wednesday.
She shared the news on Twitter, thanking Governor Sisolak for the opportunity.
She says she does not yet know her last day, but she will stay as long as needed for a smooth transition.
