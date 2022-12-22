Nevada Department of Transportation director announces resignation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Kristina Swallow announced her resignation after 4 years as director of the Nevada Department of Transportation Wednesday.

She shared the news on Twitter, thanking Governor Sisolak for the opportunity.

Some personal news… I am sad to share that I won’t be continuing in my role as the Director at @nevadadot in the next administration. It has been an absolute honor to serve the last 4 years and I’m incredibly grateful to @GovSisolak for the opportunity. 1/12 — Kristina Swallow (@DesertSwallow) December 21, 2022

She says she does not yet know her last day, but she will stay as long as needed for a smooth transition.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.