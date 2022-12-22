Nevada Department of Transportation director announces resignation

Nevada Department of Transportation director announces resignation
Nevada Department of Transportation director announces resignation(FOX5)
By Cody Lee
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:43 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Kristina Swallow announced her resignation after 4 years as director of the Nevada Department of Transportation Wednesday.

She shared the news on Twitter, thanking Governor Sisolak for the opportunity.

She says she does not yet know her last day, but she will stay as long as needed for a smooth transition.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

What to do if you can’t find kids medicine at Las Vegas stores
What to do if you can’t find kids medicine at Las Vegas stores
People pawning valuables to pay for Christmas, Pawn Star’s Rick Harrison says
People pawning valuables to pay for Christmas, Pawn Star’s Rick Harrison says
Amazon prepping for last minute deliveries and deadlines to remember for this week
Amazon prepping for last minute holiday deliveries, deadlines approaching
Amazon prepping for last minute holiday deliveries, deadlines approaching