Las Vegas police looking for alleged copper wire thief

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspect involved in stealing copper wire in November.

Authorities are seeking an adult-sized male between the ages of 30 to 40 years old at the height of 5′5″ to 5′8″ and medium build.

Anyone who recognizes the pictured individual or has information about the incident is asked to call the LVMPD at 702-828-3111.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or visit Crimestoppers.

