Las Vegas man accused of shooting, killing ex-girlfriend’s sister during fight

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend’s sister during a fight between the two women and his current girlfriend, according to authorities.

Joseph Kennard, 26, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of murder. He is currently being held at Clark County Detention Center without bond.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a home near Yucca Avenue and S 10th Street on Nov. 28 around 12 p.m. to find a woman who told them Kennard had shot her sister.

Police were told Kennard was at the home with an AR semi-auto pistol, an arrest report said. The victim, identified by police as Rachel Lewis, was taken to Sunrise Trauma Center and eventually died from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police that Lewis and her sister, who is the ex-girlfriend of Kennard and mother of his child, were at the residence when they met Kennard’s current girlfriend.

A fight ensued and ultimately, Kennard came up to the car Lewis was inside and shot at her once or twice, witnesses told police.

In an interview with police, Kennard told detectives he and his current girlfriend at the time had been in an argument earlier that day when he left the house to purchase marijuana.

When he returned, he said she wanted to smoke but he did not. He and the girlfriend got into a physical altercation before she told him to “call his baby momma,” before she went into the house and locked him out.

Kennard did so, but Lewis arrived first and got into a fight with Kennard’s girlfriend.

As the fight continued, police wrote in the report that Kennard went into the house to grab his rifle and told Lewis to stop fighting.

“Joseph fires two rounds from his gun towards the lower extremity of Rachel,” the report reads, that “he shot at Rachel in an attempt to get her to stop attacking [his girlfriend.]”

As soon as he shot Lewis, Kennard called 911 and began rendering aid to her. During an interview with police, Kennard said the incident was not supposed to have happened the way it did and he wasn’t thinking at the moment he pulled the trigger. After realizing that he caused the injury to the victim, Kennard told police that he regretted the decision.

According to the arrest report, Lewis died as a result of internal trauma to various organs and a shattered femur.

Kennard’s next hearing Jan. 3

