Las Vegas man accused in 2 sexual assaults of women in hotel parking garages

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man faces charges after allegedly forcing a woman to have sex with him while she was working as a prostitute after he “refused to pay” for her services, according to authorities.

Lavonte Stuckey, 19, is accused of sexual assault with the use of a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, kidnapping and sex trafficking an adult.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to The Orleans Hotel on Dec. 15 around 11 a.m. for a reported sexual assault.

A woman met with police and told them she had been working as a prostitute when a man, later identified as Stuckey, drove up to her and asked for a “date.”

She got in his car and they drove to the second floor of the Orleans’ parking garage, where they then made a deal he would pay her $100 for sex, according to an arrest report.

While they were both in the backseat, Stuckey told the alleged victim that he “didn’t pay for [sex]” and eventually assaulted her, the report states.

Stuckey also said he was going to be her pimp from now on and threatened to shoot her if she did not have sex with him, police said in the report.

Stuckey then prevented her from leaving the vehicle by locking the car doors and demanded she send him money via Cash App. He then tried to take $6 from her purse, according to police.

Eventually, the woman was able to convince Stuckey she needed to drop a phone off to a friend at a gas station but she ran inside the bathroom and locked it.

Stuckey eventually left the scene and was apprehended and interviewed by police.

While speaking with officers at Metro headquarters, the arrest report says that Stuckey admitted to picking up the woman near The Orleans where she allegedly told him they should have “some fun.” Stuckey told officers the woman gave him oral sex and then asked for money, which he told officers that he “didn’t pay for sex” and drove away.

According to the report, a record check for Stuckey revealed that he was accused in a similar crime in which he allegedly sexually assaulted another female in the parking garage of the Strat. Police said that in this incident, Stuckey also pretended to have a firearm and demanded the victim to give him oral sex without a condom.

Police wrote in the report that the details for the previous incident at The Strat “display a pattern of behavior nearly identical and establish a propensity for violent sexual assaults with a firearm.”

His next court hearing is Jan. 3. He is being held on $100,000 bond.

