Forecast Outlook 12/22/22

The forecast remains on track to see the warmest temperatures since the beginning of the month. By Christmas Day, high temperatures will bump into the 60s under mostly sunny skies.

We’ll stay under a quieter pattern through the weekend with a north breeze increasing on Friday. Gusts could exceed 25mph down the Colorado River Valley.

Long range models are hinting towards a wetter pattern for the western US by the middle and end of next week. This would favor southern Nevada to see an increase in precipitation chances. Right now, slight chances for rain and mountain snow are in place for next Wednesday, and another round could move through by next weekend.

