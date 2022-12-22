Amazon prepping for last minute holiday deliveries, deadlines approaching

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The newest Amazon Fulfilment Center has been prepping for a peak season with packaging and shipping out items.

The Christmas rush is in full effect and right now it looks like Santa’s workshop inside the Amazon Fulfillment Center.

Thousands are hard at work and everything from toys clothes and shoes is whirring down conveyor belts.

“So we actually set a new building record in regard to the most number of units we have sent out which is 403,000 in a 24-hour period,” said senior operations manager Ryan Thompson.

Senior operations manager Ryan Thompson said the amazon fulfillment center located in North Las Vegas has been prepping for the increased holiday demand since it opened in March of 2022.

“Honestly great people that work really hard to make sure that we fulfill our customer promises,” said Thompson. “It starts from our top tier associates, our extremely talented people, up to our management team who are very dedicated to monitoring this great equipment but also takes strong operators paired with the strong technology we have.”

Thompson explained the process of how strong technology works.

“Our shipping sorter is pretty cool because it can move up to 500 feet per second,” said Thompson.

Packages on the shipping sorter are already stamped with the address of where the package is going and are then kicked to a trailer based on the area code.

“it gets loaded to a trailer and as it gets floated to a trailer, and as it gets loaded to a trailer, the next step is a delivery station or a UPS for example is a third-party carrier that will make that last mile delivery,” said Thompson.

He said the automated machines are not the only ones working hard to get packages out on time.

What is called the single small packer process requires a human touch. These workers are in charge of picking out packages that weigh no more than five pounds.

“A single small packer can pack anywhere from between 150 all the way up to a 300 and in the background we have our smart packs which can do anywhere from 300 to 400 units per hour,” said Thompson. “So, a lot of variety and the human skill can obviously close the gap pretty quickly.”

Thompson said it is your best bet to get your items shipped out by December 21 to arrive by Christmas but to also check the shipping date listed on the website.

