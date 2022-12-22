2 guests each hit $100K jackpots at Las Vegas Strip casino
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:50 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two guests at a Las Vegas Strip casino are celebrating the holiday with some extra money in their pockets after hitting massive jackpots.
According to posts from Caesars Palace on Twitter, one guest hit a $100,000 jackpot while playing video poker. A second guest hit a $100,000 jackpot on a slot machine, the property tweeted.
No additional information was provided.
