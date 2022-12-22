2 guests each hit $100K jackpots at Las Vegas Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two guests at a Las Vegas Strip casino are celebrating the holiday with some extra money in their pockets after hitting massive jackpots.

According to posts from Caesars Palace on Twitter, one guest hit a $100,000 jackpot while playing video poker. A second guest hit a $100,000 jackpot on a slot machine, the property tweeted.

The slots are hot! Congratulations to another @CaesarsRewards member for winning a $100,000 Jackpot #LikeACaesar 🤑



+21 Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700 pic.twitter.com/9deWoPHU1x — Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) December 21, 2022

No additional information was provided.

