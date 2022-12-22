2 arrested on DUI charges after deadly crash near Sahara, McLeod

Crash near Sahara, McLeod on Dec. 21, 2022.
Crash near Sahara, McLeod on Dec. 21, 2022.(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:54 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two men were arrested on DUI charges after a crash in the central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 1:06 a.m. Dec. 21 near E. Sahara Ave. and McLeod Dr. According to police, a 1994 Ford Mustang was traveling east on Sahara while a 2018 Hyundai was traveling south on McLeod, approaching the intersection. The two cars hit in the intersection, causing debris to hit a third, unoccupied vehicle nearby.

The passenger in the Ford, a 36-year-old woman, suffered “substantial” injuries and was taken to Sunrise Hospital, LVMPD said. That night, she died at the hospital. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release her identity once next-of-kin is notified.

The drivers of the Ford and Hyundai both suffered minor injuries and were taken to Sunrise Hospital for treatment. According to LVMPD, both drivers showed signs of impairment.

Police said Taurean Henderson, 37, was driving the Ford at the time of the crash. Kenneth Kaminski, 35, was driving the Hyundai. Both face charges of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm. Jail records show Henderson is also facing charges of driving without a license or insurance and driving an unregistered vehicle. Both have a court hearing set for Thursday morning.

