RTC to offer free bus rides in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) says it will once again offer free bus rides on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the free rides will be offered from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

RTC says that in order “to help ensure safe roadways,” riders can board any vehicle on its 39 bus routes without purchasing a pass or presenting fare.

RTC notes that the free bus ride offerings include transit service on throughout the valley, with direct access to and from the Las Vegas Strip. The agency says transit service to both the Las Vegas Strip and downtown Las Vegas is offered from the South Strip Transit Terminal (6675 S. Gilespie St.) via the Deuce and Route 109 (Maryland Parkway).

RTC also says there will be extended service hours on nine routes and complete 24-hour service on 14 routes. For complete detour and route details, visit rtcsnv.com/NewYears.

In addition, for those traveling over the holiday weekend, the agency is advising that free parking is available at the Centennial Hills Transit Center or the South Strip Transit Terminal, with direct access to Harry Reid International Airport’s Ground Level Zero at Terminal 1 via the Centennial Express or Route 109 (Maryland Parkway).

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.